UM: Finland öppnar nya ambassader i Dakar och Doha

MFA: Finland opens embassies in Dakar and Doha 3.12.2021 12:16:00 EET | Press release

Today, the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö approved an amendment to the Decree of the President of the Republic on the Foreign Service. The amendment concerning the locations of Finland’s diplomatic missions and the provision of consular services in the Diplomatic Service will enter into force on 10 December 2021. With the amendment, embassies of Finland will be established in Dakar, Senegal, and in Doha, Qatar, as of 10 December 2021.