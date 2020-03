UM: Finlands beskickningar utredde: utbildning, jämlikhet och Sanna Marin gjorde Finland synligt i utländska medier 2019

MFA: Survey based on reviews by Finnish missions abroad: Education, equality, and Sanna Marin raised Finland’s profile in foreign media in 2019 23.3.2020 15:00:00 EET | Press release

A report entitled Finland in the World Media, based on Finnish diplomatic and consular missions’ reviews of the visibility of Finland in foreign media, shows that Finland continues to attract wide international coverage. The change of government towards the end of 2019 and Sanna Marin’s appointment as Prime Minister attracted exceptionally wide international interest in Finland. As in previous years, other key themes connected to Finland were the education system, equality, and gender equality.