UM: Humanitaarista apua tarvitaan enemmän kuin koskaan – Suomi rahoittaa ruoka-apua ja turvallisia synnytyksiä kriisialueilla

MFA: Humanitarian assistance is needed more than ever before — Finland strengthens food security and supports safe childbirths in crisis areas 2.12.2021 12:10:45 EET | Press release

The UN estimates that 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2022. The needs are increasing, for example due to the escalation of conflicts in Afghanistan and Ethiopia. Finland will increase its support for the alleviation of human suffering in crisis areas, which is why Finland will raise its funding for humanitarian assistance to EUR 113 million this year.