UM: Hur ser vår omvärld ut i dag? Aktuella utrikes- och säkerhetspolitiska frågor diskuteras under utrikesministeriets universitetsturné

MFA: What kind of world do we operate in? The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a series of panel discussions on topical foreign and security policy matters at Finnish universities 15.1.2020 15:58:39 EET | Press release

Preparations for a new report on foreign and security policy are currently under way. As part of this process, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a series of panel discussions on topical foreign and security policy questions in cooperation with five Finnish universities in spring 2020.