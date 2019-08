UM: Inför EU:s informella möte mellan utrikesministrarna hålls ett öppet diskussionsmöte i Tankehörnan

MFA: EU foreign ministers to meet in Helsinki to discuss wider Middle East, hybrid threats and Arctic region 23.8.2019 10:55:00 EEST | Tiedote

The foreign ministers of the EU member states will hold an informal meeting (Gymnich) in Helsinki on 29 and 30 August. The topics to be discussed include the wider Middle East, the Arctic region and hybrid threats. In addition, regional cooperation will be discussed with the foreign ministers of the Western Balkan partners.