UM: Jordanian ulkoministeri Suomeen

MFA: Protocol no. 15 to the European Convention on Human Rights enters into force on 1 August 2021 – the period for submitting an application to the European Court of Human Rights will be reduced to four months after a transition period 1.8.2021 09:42:47 EEST | Press release

Adopted in June 2013, Protocol No. 15 to the European Convention on Human Rights will enter into force on 1 August 2021. Its entry into force will reduce the application period to four months and also introduce other changes to the right to submit applications to the European Court of Human Rights. The shorter application period is, however, subject to a transition period, which ends on 1 February 2022.