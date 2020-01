UM: Kansalaisjärjestöjen kehitysyhteistyöhön 22,5 miljoonan euron lisärahoitus osana hallitusohjelman toimeenpanoa

MFA: Additional funding of 22.5 million euros for civil society organisations’ development cooperation as part of the implementation of the Government Programme 31.1.2020 10:05:00 EET | Press release

By decision of Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted 22.5 million euros for Finnish civil society organisations’ (CSOs) development cooperation programmes in Africa for 2020–2021.