UM: KORJAUS - Ulkoministeriö selvitti: Suomella on vahva maakuva Venäjällä

Foreign Minister Haavisto to the EU Foreign Affairs Council and meeting of foreign ministers on the Eastern Partnership in Brussels 12.11.2021

EU foreign ministers will meet in Brussels on Monday 15 November. The main topics on the meeting agenda will be the Sahel, the Western Balkans and the Strategic Compass for security and defence cooperation in the EU. Topical issues on the agenda will include Belarus, the geopolitical dimensions of energy prices, Ethiopia, Sudan and the outcome of the COP26 summit. The meeting of foreign ministers on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) will discuss the future priorities of the cooperation and prepare for the Eastern Partnership summit, on 15 December.