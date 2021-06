UM: Kuntavaalien ennakkoäänestys - ulkomailla äänesti 2684 henkilöä

MFA: EU development ministers to discuss cooperation with middle income countries and human development 11.6.2021 08:55:58 EEST | Press release

On 14 June, EU development ministers will discuss the EU’s cooperation with middle income countries and exchange views on human development. On Finland’s proposal, the ministers will receive an overview of promoting school meals in the partner countries for development cooperation. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will represent Finland in the informal video conference.