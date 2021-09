UM: Mikko Koivumaa ulkoministeriön viestintäjohtajaksi

MFA: Mikko Koivumaa appointed as Director General of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs 16.9.2021 13:56:03 EEST | Press release

The Government has appointed Mikko Koivumaa as Director General of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs starting on 18 October 2021. The term of office will be five years. Koivumaa is currently Director of Communications at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.