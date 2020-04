UM: Minister Skinnari leder förhandlingsgrupp med uppgift att trygga utrikeshandeln

MFA: Government resolution: support for repatriation flights possible 24.3.2020 21:29:43 EET | Press release

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Government issued a resolution on 24 March allowing the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to plan to arrange reasonably priced repatriation flights for travellers who are no longer able to return to Finland using commercial connections. In line with the Government resolution, a maximum of EUR 4,000,000 in support can be provided for repatriation flights.