UM: Ministeri Blomqvist Färsaarille korona-ajan kokemuksia käsittelevään pohjoismaiseen konferenssiin

MFA: Minister Blomqvist to Nordic conference on Faeroe Islands to discuss experiences during COVID-19 pandemic 25.11.2021 08:00:00 EET | Press release

On 25 November, Minister for Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist will attend a conference in Torshavn on the Faeroe Islands. The conference will discuss the experiences gained from crisis management in the Nordic countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and future Nordic cooperation in crisis preparedness. This is one of the key priorities for Finland’s Presidency in the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2021.