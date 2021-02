UM: Ministeri Blomqvist pohjoismaiseen yhteistyöministerikokoukseen

MFA: UN Committee on the Rights of the Child underlines the primacy of the child’s best interests in a Finnish asylum case 9.2.2021 11:01:33 EET | Press release

On 4 February 2021, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child adopted its Views on the primacy of the best interests of the child in a matter concerning asylum. The Committee found that there had been violation of Articles 3 (primacy of the best interests of the child), 19 (protection of the child from violence) and 22 (right of the child to protection and humanitarian assistance; refugees and asylum seekers) of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).