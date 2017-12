UM: Ministeri Mykkänen WTO:n ministerikokoukseen Buenos Airesiin

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 8.12.2017 13:59 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 216/20178 December 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 11 December. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the agenda will include Iraq, the Middle East and the Sahel region. In addition, the foreign ministers and development ministers will hold a joint meeting to exchange views on the follow-up to the African Union – European Union (AU–EU) summit, which was held in Côte d'Ivoire. The foreign ministers will hold a debate on Iraq and recent developments in the Middle East. The EU’s aim is to avoid the escalation of tensions in the region. As for Iraq, discussions will be held on the EU strategy for engagement with Iraq, which will be adopted at the beginning of next year, as well as on the EU’s support for stability and security in Iraq. Finland lays particu