UM: Ministeri Skinnari matkustaa Saksaan

MFA: Finland and 16 other participating States of OSCE commission an independent expert report on human rights violations in Belarus 17.9.2020 18:15:54 EEST | Tiedote

On 17 September 2020, 17 participating States of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) decided to commission a report on serious human rights violations related to the presidential election in Belarus. Finland is one of the countries that took part in the decision.