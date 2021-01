UM: Ministeri Ville Skinnari osallistuu Maailman talousfoorumin paneeliin kestävistä sijoituksista

MFA: Finland continues to fund Syrian women’s peacebuilding efforts 28.1.2021 16:25:31 EET | Press release

Finland has granted a million euros to UN Women for its peacebuilding activities in Syria. The project, which is entitled Supporting Syrian Women’s Engagement in the Syrian Political Process: Building a Constituency for Peace, aims to support women’s engagement in and influence on political processes in Syria. The project runs from October 2020 until December 2021.