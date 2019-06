UM: Ministerit kiertävät kirjastoissa keskustelemassa hallitusohjelmasta – kierros alkaa Porista

MFA: Paula Parviainen appointed Foreign Ministry’s Director General of Communications 10.6.2019 14:20:58 EEST | Tiedote

Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Paula Parviainen has worked as Acting Director General of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs since 1 June, following Director General of Communications Jouni Mölsä‘s transfer to serve as Finland’s national expert at the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union in Brussels.