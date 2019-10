UM: Nästa års budget stärker Finlands internationella synlighet och inflytande

MFA: The budget proposal for 2020 strengthens Finland's international visibility and global influence 7.10.2019 11:42:57 EEST | Press release

In the Government’s budget proposal, EUR 1.256 billion is proposed for the Foreign Ministry’s main title of expenditure. This is EUR 120 million more than was allocated in the Budget for 2019. The growth is mainly due to appropriation increases in line with the Government Programme.