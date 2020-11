UM: Neljä viidestä suomalaisesta pitää kehitysyhteistyötä edelleen tärkeänä

MFA: EU trade ministers discuss the WTO and EU-US and EU-China trade relations 9.11.2020 10:48:55 EET | Press release

On 9 November, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend an informal video conference of EU trade ministers. The items of the agenda will be the future of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the EU’s trade relations with the United States and China.