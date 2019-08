UM: Över 134 miljoner människor i behov av humanitär hjälp – internationella dagen för humanitärt arbete framhåller kvinnors roll under kriser

MFA: Over 134 million people in need of emergency relief - World Humanitarian Day highlights the position of women in the middle of crises 19.8.2019 11:26:50 EEST | Press release

On World Humanitarian Day, 19 August, the UN focuses on the special needs of women and girls in humanitarian aid work. During its presidency of the Council of the European Union, Finland also stresses how important it is to prevent sexual and gender-based violence and to support its victims in crises.