UM: Paula Parviainen utrikesministeriets kommunikationsdirektör

MFA: The Council of Europe reviews action against human trafficking in Finland 5.6.2019

On 5 June 2019, the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) published the second report concerning its evaluation of the implementation of the Council of Europe Convention on Action Against Trafficking in Human Beings in Finland. The evaluation report focuses on new trends in trafficking in human beings (THB) and on the vulnerability of children to trafficking.