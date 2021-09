UM: Pohjoismaiset yhteistyöministerit kokoontuvat Ahvenanmaalla

MFA: Nordic Ministers for Cooperation to meet in Åland 10.9.2021 13:57:54 EEST | Press release

The Nordic Ministers for Cooperation will meet under the leadership of Minister Thomas Blomqvist in Mariehamn 13-14 September 2021. At the meeting, the ministers will prepare the Nordic Council of Ministers’ budget for 2022 and explore the state of the Nordic freedom of movement when they meet the Freedom of Movement Council. The fourth ministerial meeting during the Finnish Presidency will be held in close cooperation with the Åland Islands and will be part of the celebrations for its 100th anniversary as an autonomous region.