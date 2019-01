UM: Rauhanvälityksen erityisedustaja Urpilainen: EU:n rauhanvälitystyön kehittäminen on ajankohtaista

MFA: Finland to host a mediation breakfast during the Foreign Affairs Council 18.1.2019 17:35 | Tiedote

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 21 January. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. On the morning of the day of the meeting, Finland will host an unofficial ministerial mediation breakfast, which will be attended by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and representatives of African youth