UM: Reetta Purontakanen lehdistö- ja kulttuurivirkamieheksi Tokioon

MFA: Project support granted for 2021–2024: Projects by Finnish civil society organisations support civil societies in developing countries 2.7.2020 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 25 million in project support to Finnish civil society organisations (CSOs), which will conduct development cooperation projects in developing countries in 2021–2024. Project support was granted to 36 CSOs for the implementation of 62 projects in 28 different countries.