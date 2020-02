UM: Rysslands utrikesminister Lavrov besöker Finland

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend a nuclear disarmament meeting in Berlin 23.2.2020 11:29:17 EET | Press release

On 25 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will travel to Berlin to attend the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), hosted by the German Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the visit, Foreign Minister Haavisto will have a separate meeting with Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas.