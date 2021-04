UM: Suomelle suosituksia kansalaisoikeuksien ja poliittisten oikeuksien toteutumisesta

MFA: Reviews by Finnish missions abroad show that innovative solutions to fight COVID-19 put Finland in the spotlight in the world media in 2020 31.3.2021 12:08:23 EEST | Press release

According to Finland in the World Media, an annual survey commissioned by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the innovative management of the coronavirus pandemic was the most important theme connected to Finland last year. Other news in the world media highlighted the strengths of Finland’s country image: equality, high-quality education system and stable society. The review estimates that Finland’s general reputation has further improved in foreign media.