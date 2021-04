UM: Suomen julkisen kehitysyhteistyön BKTL-osuus nousi 0,47 prosenttiin vuonna 2020

MFA: Ethiopia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto on a second mission mandated by the EU HR Borrell 3.4.2021 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Pekka Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland, mandated by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, is undertaking a second mission to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Foreign Minister will discuss the situation in Ethiopia, notably the crisis in Tigray and its regional implications.