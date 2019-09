UM: Suomen maakuvakampanja Capital of Metal voitti Digital Communications Awardsissa Saksassa

MFA: Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to attend UN General Assembly high-level week 19.9.2019 13:46:25 EEST | Tiedote

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend the high-level week of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York from 23 to 27 September. During the week, the UN Secretary-General will convene a Climate Summit on 23 September and the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development will hold a meeting from 24 to 25 September.