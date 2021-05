UM: Suomesta koronatukea Intiaan, Afganistaniin, Libanoniin ja Nigeriin

MFA: Finland to support COVID-19 response in India, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Niger 6.5.2021 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

Finland will contribute EUR 3 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Appeal of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help India, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Niger. Finland will help India with EUR 1 million and the other three countries with nearly EUR 500,000 each. The Finnish Red Cross will also provide material assistance.