UM: Suomi avaa rajoitetusti oleskelulupahakemusten vastaanottoa edustustoissa

MFA: EU foreign affairs ministers to discuss transatlantic relations 12.6.2020 17:06:44 EEST | Press release

EU foreign affairs ministers will hold an informal video conference on 15 June. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The meeting will focus on the relations between the EU and the United States. Ministers will have a discussion with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo via a video connection.