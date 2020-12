UM: Suomi ja Saksa kotiuttivat kansalaisiaan Koillis-Syyriasta

MFA: Finland’s humanitarian aid increases by 46 per cent from last year – support for education, school meals, rights of women and girls, and crisis prevention 17.12.2020 10:03:15 EET | Press release

Finland provided a historic total of EUR 115 million in humanitarian aid in 2020. Humanitarian aid is one of the most concrete ways of responding to crises and disasters. More than 200 million people across the globe need humanitarian aid due to conflicts, natural disasters and the coronavirus pandemic.