UM: Suomi järjestää Etyjin Wienin asiakirjan mukaisen tukikohtavierailun Lapissa

MFA: Visit to military bases in Lapland in line with OSCE Vienna document 5.2.2020 16:10:17 EET | Press release

Finland will organise an international visit to Lapland Air Command and Jaeger Brigade on 11 to 15 May 2020. An invitation will be sent to all participating States of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), a total of 56 countries.