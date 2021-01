UM: Suomi jatkaa rahoitustaan Syyrian naisten rauhanrakennukselle

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit Ethiopia as the EU representative 26.1.2021 13:41:28 EET | Press release

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has mandated Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to visit Ethiopia and its neighbouring regions as the EU representative. Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto will travel to the Horn of Africa within the next few weeks. During the visit he will discuss the situation in Ethiopia and its neighbouring regions and ways how the international community could provide support in finding peaceful solutions. The topics to be discussed also include the humanitarian situation in the National Regional State of Tigray in Ethiopia. The European External Action Service and Finland will communicate on the matter in more detail as the visit approaches.