UM: Suomi lahjoittaa käyttämättömäksi jääviä koronarokotteita globaalin rokotekattavuuden parantamiseksi

MFA: Finland supports value chains in sustainable forestry, mining and circular economy in developing countries 8.9.2021 16:42:52 EEST | Press release

Finland supports the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) by EUR 3.6 million between 2021 and 2023 to develop value chains in sustainable forestry, mining and circular economy and to create jobs in developing countries. The project also includes a section strengthening the position of women and promoting gender equality in the work of UNIDO. The agreement was signed in Vienna on 8 September.