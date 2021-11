UM: Suomi on valittu Euroopan turvallisuus- ja yhteistyöjärjestön puheenjohtajaksi vuodelle 2025

MFA: Minister Haavisto to attend meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs 30.11.2021 14:40:49 EET | Press release

NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will meet from 30 November to 1 December 2021 in Riga. Finland and Sweden as NATO partner countries and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy are invited to participate in the discussion concerning the Western Balkans region, which will be held on 1 December. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.