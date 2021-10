UM: Suomi on valittu YK:n ihmisoikeusneuvoston jäseneksi

MFA: The Ministry for Foreign Affairs appointed a working group to assess the need to amend the Act on the Making of Decisions Concerning the Provision of and Request for International Assistance 13.10.2021 15:53:28 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has appointed a working group to assess the need to amend the Act on the Making of Decisions Concerning the Provision of and Request for International Assistance (418/2017). The working group will prepare the necessary legislative amendments based on the lessons learned from the evacuation operation in Afghanistan.