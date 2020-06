UM: Suomi osallistuu rokotteiden globaalia saatavuutta edistävään työhön

MFA: Finland participates in work promoting global access to vaccines 4.6.2020 17:30:00 EEST | Press release

At the Global Vaccine Summit on 4 June 2020, Finland pledged EUR 2.5 million to the Vaccine Alliance Gavi. Finland’s contribution will be used to help Gavi reach its goal to immunise 300 children in the next five years and to strengthen global access to a COVID-19 vaccine. By supporting the healthcare systems of the poorest countries, it is possible to prevent the outbreak and spread of infectious diseases globally.