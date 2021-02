UM: Suomi pyrkii YK:n ihmisoikeusneuvoston jäseneksi

MFA: Finland seeks membership of UN Human Rights Council 15.2.2021 11:05:00 EET | Press release

Finland is seeking membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) as the Nordic representative in the Group of Western European and other States in 2022–2024. The membership campaign slogan: ”A Diverse World, Universal Human Rights”, underscores the universal nature of human rights. The election will take place at the UN General Assembly in October 2021.