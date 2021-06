UM: Suomi tukee miljoonalla eurolla kehitysmaiden kansainvälistä kauppaa

MFA: Minister Skinnari to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2.6.2021 09:32:04 EEST | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit St Petersburg on 2–5 June. Minister Skinnari will attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The International Economic Forum will bring together influential leaders from the world of business and economics from various parts of the globe, offering an excellent platform for exchange of views with representatives of business and political life.