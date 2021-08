UM: Suomi valmistelee puolustusvoimien joukkojen lähettämistä Afganistaniin

MFA: Meeting of Heads of Mission organised virtually 18.8.2021 10:53:46 EEST | Press release

The Heads of Finnish Missions abroad will convene for their annual meeting on 23-25 August. The meeting will discuss foreign policy, international relations, the state of the global economy and Finland’s positioning in the post-pandemic world. Due to COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry will hold the meeting virtually in its newly renovated premises in Merikasarmi.