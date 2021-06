UM: Suurlähettiläs Terhi Hakala EU:n erityisedustajaksi Keski-Aasiaan

MFA: EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Belarus, Iraq and Latin America 18.6.2021 10:12:11 EEST | Press release

EU Foreign Ministers will convene in Luxembourg on Monday 21 June. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main topics on the agenda are Belarus, Iraq and Latin America. The Foreign Ministers will also exchange views with Minister Fuad Hussein, the Foreign Minister of Iraq, and the Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. The current affairs to be discussed include Russia, Yemen, the Middle East Peace Process and relations between the EU and Turkey.