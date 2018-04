UM: Syrienkonferens i Bryssel ska stärka biståndet till de krisdrabbade

MFA: A hundred years of foreign policy – Foreign Ministry's public event in Jyväskylä 24.4.2018 10:18 | Tiedote

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs marks its 100th anniversary by presenting its activities in various public events in different parts of the country. A public event will be organised on 27 April in cooperation with the Regional Council of Central Finland, the Jyväskylä UN association, and Jyväskylä JEF-Finland (Young European Federalists Europe).