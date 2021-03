UM: Teknologia ja tasa-arvo esillä Generation Equality -foorumilla 29.–31.3. – Suomella kansainvälinen johtorooli

MFA: In the first half of 2021, Finland grants nearly EUR 70 million in humanitarian assistance to strengthen food security, support refugees and promote the rights of vulnerable people 26.3.2021 09:57:22 EET | Press release

More than 200 million people across the globe need humanitarian assistance due to conflicts, natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision of humanitarian assistance is one of the most concrete ways of responding to crises and disasters. Finland grants a total of EUR 69.6 million to humanitarian work carried out by the UN organizations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and Finnish civil society organisations.