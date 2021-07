UM: Turkin ulkoministeri vierailee Suomessa

MFA: Changes proposed to the prices of identity cards and passports issued by missions abroad 1.7.2021 09:36:09 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has sent out for comments a proposal on amendments to the Decree of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Fees for Services Produced by the Foreign Service. The consultation round will be open until 6 August 2021. According to the proposal, the prices of identity cards and passports issued by missions abroad would be raised by 6 euros and 55 euros respectively.