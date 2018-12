UM: Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Virolainen: Suomi myöntää 5,45 miljoonaa euroa Afrikan kriiseihin ja lisää tukeaan YK:n hätäapurahastolle

MFA: Independent assessment: development financier Finnfund’s work most impactful in agriculture and forestry sector 10.12.2018 10:30 | Tiedote

Development financier Finnfund has succeeded in investing more and more in the world’s poorest countries and most difficult sectors, while also maintaining its commercial viability. The most positive development impacts can be seen in the company’s investments in agriculture and forestry. This information comes from an independent assessment of the company’s activities.