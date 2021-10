UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto Barentsin euroarktisen neuvoston kokoukseen Tromssaan

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Barents Euro-Arctic Council meeting in Tromsø 22.10.2021 16:29:39 EEST | Press release

On 25–26 October, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the Foreign Minister’s meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council in Tromsø. The meeting will end Norway’s Chairmanship, after which the Chairmanship will be handed over to Finland for the next two years.