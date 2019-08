UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto esittelee Suomen EU-puheenjohtajakauden prioriteetteja Euroopan parlamentissa

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit the European Parliament to present the priorities of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU 30.8.2019 10:48:15 EEST | Tiedote

On 2 September, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit the European Parliament in Brussels to present the priorities of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU and exchange views on current EU external relations matters with members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.