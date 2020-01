UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto holokaustia käsittelevään ministerikokoukseen ja ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin

MFA: Travelling abroad? Remember to use the Foreign Ministry’s services for peace of mind 17.1.2020 09:59:05 EET | Press release

When Finns travel abroad, the majority of trips go according to plan. In 2019, approximately 251,000 people registered their travel details at matkustusilmoitus.fi, a service maintained by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The most common travel destinations registered were Spain, Thailand and Turkey. In the event of a crisis situation of some kind, the Ministry sends information and guidance to those who had submitted travel details indicating they could be in the area affected. In 2019, there were 142 such crisis situations, most of which involved natural disasters.