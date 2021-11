UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto keskustelee globaalisti vahvemmasta EU:sta Eurooppa olemme me-kiertueella

MFA: Minister Skinnari to visit Brazil 8.11.2021 12:46:39 EET | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Brazil from 8 to 12 November 2021. The Minister will have bilateral meetings with, among others, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos França, and Minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic Augusto Heleno, with whom bilateral discussions have already taken place virtually in December 2020. Minister Skinnari will also meet with representatives of Brazilian industry and will be accompanied by about ten Team Finland representatives aiming to promote Finnish export and internationalisation.