UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto keskusteli Venäjän ulkoministeri Lavrovin kanssa

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto discusses with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov 12.8.2020 16:23:29 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto held a telephone conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, 12 August 2020. In addition to the coronavirus situation, the ministers discussed issues relating to the European Union and Russia, the conflict in Ukraine, international Arctic cooperation and international arms control. The ministers also discussed bilateral issues between Finland and Russia and regional issues.